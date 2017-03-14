Eagle Herald











Rocker Gregg Allman cancels all tour dates for the year

NEW YORK (AP) -- Gregg Allman has canceled all of his scheduled tour dates for the year.

The 69-year-old rocker posted Monday on his website that "it has been determined that Gregg will not be touring in 2017." In November, Allman said he was taking several months off from touring so he can "focus on his health," but still had plans to tour.

The new statement said that fans who bought tickets for concerts in June should "contact the ticket outlet from where you purchased the tickets for a refund."

More details about why Allman has canceled all of his 2017 shows were not available. He has faced multiple health issues, including contracting hepatitis C and having a 2010 liver transplant.

