Harry Styles announces fall world tour ahead of solo album


NEW YORK (AP) -- Harry Styles has announced a world tour ahead of the release of his first solo album.

The former One Direction singer opens the fall tour in San Francisco on Sept. 19. The North American leg wraps up in Phoenix on Oct. 14. Styles will visit Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto and other cities.

Styles will also visit Europe, Singapore and Australia before wrapping the tour in Tokyo on Dec. 8.

Styles made the announcement on social media Friday. Styles' self-titled solo debut is set for release May 12.

