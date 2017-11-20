Eagle Herald











Nov 20, 12:41 PM EST

Forbes names Beyonce music's highest-earning woman

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Forbes names Beyonce music's highest-earning woman

Delegate-elect Danica Roem attends AMAs with Demi Lovato

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill find harmony on first duets record

Musicians unite at AMAs in wake of tumultuous year

Egyptian singer detained over racy video clip

NEW YORK (AP) -- Forbes has crowned Beyonce as the highest paid woman in music.

Forbes magazine says the singer earned $105 million over a yearlong period stretching from June 2016 to June of this year. Beyonce's earnings were boosted by her "Formation" world tour last year, which Forbes says grossed $250 million.

Runner-up Adele also enjoyed a successful year on the road. Her tour helped contribute to $69 million in earnings.

Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez complete the top five highest female earners in the business.

Dolly Parton is a surprising sixth. Forbes says the 71-year-old brought in $37 million with the help of 63 shows during the yearlong period.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.