Eagle Herald











Dec 4, 12:45 PM EST

Dave Matthews to perform at hurricane relief concert in NYC


NEW YORK (AP) -- Dave Matthews and Trey Anastasio Band will perform at a concert in January to benefit hurricane relief efforts in United States and the British Virgin Islands.

Aaron Neville and Hurray for the Riff Raff will also perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York for "A Concert for Island Relief" on Jan. 6. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The Madison Square Garden Company, which owns Radio City, says it will donate the use of the venue and "will cover all venue-related expenses." Ticketmaster will also donate proceeds from ticket service fees to the event.

Funds will benefit those affected by Hurricane Irma, which ripped through Florida and is blamed for at least 70 deaths, and Hurricane Maria, which caused widespread destruction in Puerto Rico.

----

Online: http://www.concertforislandrelief.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.