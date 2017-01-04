Eagle Herald











Jan 4, 9:50 AM EST

Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12


Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12

Placido Domingo stars in Met's 'Nabucco' HD

Events set this week to celebrate Elvis' birthday in Memphis

'Mortified' Mariah Carey discusses 'horrible New Year's Eve'

Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana

NEW YORK (AP) -- Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, while electronic duo The Chainsmokers has 11 nominations, including song of the year for "Closer" with Halsey.

iHeartMedia and Turner announced the nominees Wednesday. It was also announced that Bruno Mars will perform at the fourth annual awards show, to be held March 5 in Los Angeles and televised on TBS, TNT and truTV, as well as simulcast on iHeartMedia stations.

This year's show has been expanded to more than 30 categories. Other multiple nominees include twenty one pilots, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

---

Online:

iHeartRadio.com/awards

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.