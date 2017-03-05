Eagle Herald











Mar 5, 11:23 AM EST

Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Sheeran set for iHeartRadio Awards

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay's Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers are set to bring your Top 40 radio stations to life when they perform at Sunday's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The show, in its fourth year, will take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and will air live at 8 p.m. EST on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Drake is the top nominee with 12, followed by The Chainsmokers, who have 11 nominations. Mars will be honored with the Innovator Award for his success in music as a singer, songwriter and producer.

Big Sean, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Labrinth will also perform during the live show. Presenters include Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Florida Georgia Line, Ansel Elgort and Macklemore.

