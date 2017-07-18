Eagle Herald











Jul 18, 9:12 AM EDT

Pink, Coldplay, Harry Styles to perform at iHeartRadio fest

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Pink, Coldplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles will perform at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival this fall.

IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Kesha, Chris Stapleton, Lorde and David Guetta will also take the stage Sept. 22-23 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale July 28.

Ryan Seacrest will host the two-day festival, which will also feature performances by Kings of Leon, Big Sean, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan and Thomas Rhett.

The CW Network will livestream both nights of the festival on its website and app, and will air a two-night TV special on Oct. 4-5.

The festival will also include its daytime event dubbed, "Daytime Village," on Sept. 23. It will include performances from Migos, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini and others.

---

Online:

http://news.iheart.com/featured/iheartradio-music-festival/

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.