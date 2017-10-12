Eagle Herald











Oct 12, 10:39 AM EDT

Go ahead, call it a comeback. Singer James Arthur does

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Robert Plant continues his musical shape-shifting

Go ahead, call it a comeback. Singer James Arthur does

CMT changes award show format after Vegas shooting

Rose McGowan's account suspended by Twitter

APNewsBreak: Prince tapes moved to California; 2 heirs angry

NEW YORK (AP) -- One of the more intriguing stories in music these days is about the soulful British singer James Arthur. He went from rags to riches to rags and riches again.

Arthur went from having his electricity cut off to winning Britain's version of "The X Factor" in 2012. He then had a very public fall from grace after a series of ill-advised tweets and was dropped from his label.

The 29-year-old has bounced back with a superb second album - "Back From the Edge," with the hit single "Say You Won't Let Go" - and a book about his rocky journey, "Back to the Boy."

In an interview he admits: "I was very lost."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.