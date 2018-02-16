Eagle Herald











Feb 16, 9:00 AM EST

Janelle Monae's album trailer to air before 'Black Panther'

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

Man accused of falsely claiming to represent famous artists

Restored 'Porgy and Bess' gets key test on road to Met Opera

Janelle Monae's album trailer to air before 'Black Panther'

Even in crisis, Venezuela a factory for classical maestros

NEW YORK (AP) -- Janelle Monae's trailer for her new album and film will get a boost when it airs in theaters ahead of "Black Panther" on Friday.

The teaser for "Dirty Computer," the Grammy-nominated singer's third solo album, will play in select theaters nationwide moments before the highly anticipated Marvel film plays.

Monae is calling the visual part of the project an "emotion picture" and "narrative film." The trailer will also be available Friday on YouTube.

Monae attended the "Black Panther" premiere in Los Angeles last month, though she doesn't appear in the film. She earned praise for her roles in the 2016 movies "Hidden Figures" and "Moonlight," which won the best-picture Oscar.

A release date for "Dirty Computer" will be announced at a later date.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.