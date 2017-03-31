Eagle Herald











Mar 31, 12:56 PM EDT

Journey keyboardist talks Rock Hall reunion with Steve Perry

AP Photo
AP Photo/Nick Ut

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Journey keyboardist talks Rock Hall reunion with Steve Perry

Residente makes solo debut with a strong message of equality

For Crowell, music is a commitment that deepened with time

Grant, Ingram to receive stars on Music City Walk of Fame

A band apart: Special-needs musicians aim for world stage

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain says former singer Steve Perry will be in attendance when the band is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cain tells the Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2mWbZD5) that "the ceremony is the first time we're going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time." As for the prospects of Perry performing with the band, Cain said that, as far as they know, Perry is "just going to accept the award and then skedaddle." He says current singer Arnel Pineda will "represent well."

Perry led the band to the height of its popularity in the 1980s with hits like "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Faithfully."

Journey will go into the Rock Hall on April 7 alongside Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur and Pearl Jam.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.