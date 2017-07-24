Eagle Herald











Jul 24, 4:12 PM EDT

Bieber cancels rest of tour for 'unforeseen circumstances'

AP Photo
AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Linkin Park releases statement about band member's death

Bieber cancels rest of tour for 'unforeseen circumstances'

Review: Isley Bros & Santana are 'Power of Peace' advocates

U2's Bono meets French President Macron to discuss poverty

Headstone being added to blues singer's grave in Mississippi

NEW YORK (AP) -- Justin Bieber is canceling the rest of his Purpose World Tour "due to unforeseen circumstances."

His representatives didn't offer details about the cancellation in a statement released Monday but said the singer "loves his fans and hates to disappoint them."

"However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates," the statement read.

Bieber has been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows on six continents. The Grammy winner's upcoming shows included stops in the U.S. and Canada, including the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The pop star was supposed to wrap the tour in Asia in September. The tour cancellation comes days after the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said that it won't be inviting Bieber to perform in the country because of his past "bad behavior." During his 2013 visit to China, he drew criticism when pictures showed him being carried up the Great Wall of China by a pair of bodyguards.

Bieber was planned to perform shows in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

Tickets for all of his canceled dates will be refunded at point of purchase.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.