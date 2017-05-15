Eagle Herald











May 15, 8:54 AM EDT

Katy Perry announces album release date, North American tour


Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Katy Perry announces album release date, North American tour

Philadelphia Orchestra to get national SiriusXM broadcasts

APNewsBreak: Beyonce, Bruno Mars lead BET Awards nominations

Barry Manilow postpones 2 shows to rest vocal cords

Lionel Richie addresses grads at Berklee commencement

Katy Perry has announced her upcoming album will be titled "Witness" and will be released on June 9.

Perry has also announced an extensive tour of North America to promote the release.

The singer's website says Perry's first tour since 2015 begins Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and has dates listed through Feb. 5. Anyone who buys a ticket will receive a copy of the album.

Two singles have been released from "Witness" so far: "Chained to the Rhythm" and "Bon Appetit." Perry hinted at the album's name earlier this month by wearing a headpiece that spelled out the word "Witness" on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

Perry is set to perform on the season finale of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.