Eagle Herald











Nov 8, 10:40 AM EST

Keith Urban records song inspired by Harvey Weinstein

By KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Keith Urban records song inspired by Harvey Weinstein

Carrie Underwood, Paisley celebrating a decade as CMA hosts

Keith Urban, Bob DiPiero honored at BMI Country Awards

Iron Maiden singer writes about bullying, cancer and flying

Russia returns as Lisbon hosts Eurovision Song Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country star Keith Urban will debut a new song on the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday inspired by the allegations of sexual assault and harassment hurled against Harvey Weinstein.

BMI country songwriter of the year Ross Copperman said that the widening sexual harassment crisis that has developed after multiple women accused the top producer and film executive inspired him to write a song and record it with Urban.

"We actually wrote a song three weeks ago called 'Female,'" Copperman said during the red carpet Tuesday for the annual BMI Country Awards. "It's from the Weinstein announcement. We're in a room and we're like, 'What can we do about this?' And that's the one thing we can do is write songs."

Urban, who was honored by BMI for his philanthropy, said the song was so important that he immediately recorded it.

"I think it's just time for a recalibrating of the past, you know? Things have been a certain way for a long, long time, and I think you're seeing a turning of the tide for that," Urban said. "This song just spoke to me. I just wanted to get in and record it right away."

Urban, who is married to actress Nicole Kidman, said as a father and a husband, the topic has struck him.

"I am surrounded by females in my life. I grew up in a house with boys, no sisters. Now I am in a house that's all girls. So this song speaks to me on a lot of levels," he said.

---

Follow Kristin M. Hall at Twitter.com/kmhall

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.