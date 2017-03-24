Eagle Herald











Mar 24, 10:30 AM EDT

Coming for you: Who is Kendrick talking about in new song?

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Barry Manilow joins concert to help human rights groups

Katy Perry, Maroon 5 to perform at Wango Tango radio concert

Coming for you: Who is Kendrick talking about in new song?

Iraqi-American composer musically translates wartime letters

Review: Betty Who is back with her fizzy pop and all is OK

NEW YORK (AP) -- Kendrick Lamar called out rappers by name in his infamous "Control" verse released in 2013, but the internet is playing the guessing game about his target in a new song.

Lamar released "The Heart Part 4" on Friday and caused a frenzy on social media as fans and listeners tried to figure out whom the rap prince was referring to in the buzzed track.

Drake, Big Sean and J. Cole were some of the rappers speculated to be Lamar's target on the song, which starts with the line, "Don't tell a lie on me/ I won't tell the truth about you."

On the second verse he raps, "Tiptoeing around my name ... you lame/ And when I get at you, homie, don't you just tell me you was just playing."

The 29-year-old Compton rapper also name-drops President Donald Trump in the song, calling him a "chump."

"Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk/ Tell 'em that God coming/ And Russia need a replay button, y'all up to something/ Electoral votes look like memorial votes/ But America's truth ain't ignoring the votes," Lamar raps.

Lamar is expected to release a new album this year. It will be the follow-up to 2015's Grammy-winning "To Pimp a Butterfly."

On "Control," Lamar received praise for his guest verse on the song by Big Sean, which also featured Jay Electronica. On the track, Lamar called himself "the king of New York" and "the king of the coast." He also called out 11 rappers, including Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Meek Mill, Mac Miller, Wale, Big K.R.I.T., Tyler, the Creator as well as his "Control" co-stars.

----

Online:

http://www.kendricklamar.com/

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.