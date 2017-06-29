Eagle Herald











Jun 29, 8:00 AM EDT

Lady Gaga on writing new music, planning her upcoming tour

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Whether it's at a bar or baseball park, Lady Gaga says she's going to give every performance her all.

The singer will launch a summer tour with stops at arenas and stadiums across the globe. She's also returning to the Dive Bar Tour with Bud Light to perform a show in Las Vegas on July 13.

She called the first bar crawl, completed last fall around the release of "Joanne," a deep experience.

Last year's tour included a stop at The Bitter End, the New York City bar where Gaga performed before her pop-star days. The new Dive Bar Tour will also include shows in Los Angeles and New Orleans, to be headlined by other artists.

Gaga will launch a world tour on Aug. 1.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.