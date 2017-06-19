Eagle Herald











Jun 19, 10:49 AM EDT

Alejandro Sanz named Latin Grammy Person of the Year

AP Photo
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

NEW YORK (AP) -- Spanish music star Alejandro Sanz has been named 2017 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

The academy will honor the 18-time Latin Grammy Award- and three-time Grammy Award-winner on Nov. 15 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, on the eve of the Latin Grammys.

Sanz made his debut in 1991 with "Viviendo Deprisa." He has sold more than 25 million records. All 15 of his CDs have gone multiplatinum in Spain, Latin America or the United States. His latest album is 2015's "Sirope."

Marc Anthony won the same award last year. Past honorees include Shakira, Placido Domingo, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin and Julio Iglesias.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.