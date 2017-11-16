Eagle Herald











Nov 16, 7:28 PM EST

Partial list of winners of 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards


LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Winners of the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:

- Urban music album: "Residente," Residente.

- Traditional pop vocal album: "Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo," Lila Downs.

- Rock album: "La Gran Oscilacion," Diamante Electrico.

- Alternative album: "Jei Beibi," Cafe Tacvba.

- Salsa album: "Salsa Big Band," Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

- Folk album: "Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)", Natalia Lafourcade.

- Latin jazz album: "Dance of Time," Eliane Elias.

Complete list available at www.latingrammy.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

