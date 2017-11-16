

Select winners of 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Winners of the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas: - Album of the year: "Salsa Big Band," Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta. - Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Despacito," Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee. - Record of the year: "Despacito," Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee. - New artist: Vicente Garcia. - Contemporary pop album: "El Dorado," Shakira. - Urban music album: "Residente," Residente. - Urban song: "Despacito." -Traditional pop vocal album: "Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo," Lila Downs. - Rock album: "La Gran Oscilacion," Diamante Electrico. - Alternative album: "Jei Beibi," Cafe Tacvba. - Salsa album: "Salsa Big Band," Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta. - Folk album: "Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)", Natalia Lafourcade. - Latin jazz album: "Dance of Time," Eliane Elias. - President's merit award: Lin-Manuel Miranda. - Person of the year: Alejandro Sanz. Complete list available at www.latingrammy.com