Nov 16, 10:58 PM EST

Select winners of 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards


LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Winners of the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:

- Album of the year: "Salsa Big Band," Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

- Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Despacito," Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.

- Record of the year: "Despacito," Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.

- New artist: Vicente Garcia.

- Contemporary pop album: "El Dorado," Shakira.

- Urban music album: "Residente," Residente.

- Urban song: "Despacito."

-Traditional pop vocal album: "Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo," Lila Downs.

- Rock album: "La Gran Oscilacion," Diamante Electrico.

- Alternative album: "Jei Beibi," Cafe Tacvba.

- Salsa album: "Salsa Big Band," Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

- Folk album: "Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)", Natalia Lafourcade.

- Latin jazz album: "Dance of Time," Eliane Elias.

- President's merit award: Lin-Manuel Miranda.

- Person of the year: Alejandro Sanz.

Complete list available at www.latingrammy.com

