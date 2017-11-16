LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Winners of the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:
- Album of the year: "Salsa Big Band," Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.
- Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Despacito," Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.
- Record of the year: "Despacito," Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.
- New artist: Vicente Garcia.
- Contemporary pop album: "El Dorado," Shakira.
- Urban music album: "Residente," Residente.
- Urban song: "Despacito."
-Traditional pop vocal album: "Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo," Lila Downs.
- Rock album: "La Gran Oscilacion," Diamante Electrico.
- Alternative album: "Jei Beibi," Cafe Tacvba.
- Salsa album: "Salsa Big Band," Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.
- Folk album: "Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)", Natalia Lafourcade.
- Latin jazz album: "Dance of Time," Eliane Elias.
- President's merit award: Lin-Manuel Miranda.
- Person of the year: Alejandro Sanz.
