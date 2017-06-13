Eagle Herald











Jun 13, 11:40 AM EDT

Latin Grammys to announce nominees in Sept.; show airs Nov.


NEW YORK (AP) -- The nominees for the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards will be announced on Sept. 20 and the awards will be handed out on Nov. 16.

The Latin Recording Academy made the announcements Tuesday. The 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The organization also says that on Nov. 15 it will honor its annual Person of the Year, lifetime achievement recipients and trustees award winners.

Singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel won last year's album of the year posthumously (he died months before the show). Carlos Vives and Shakira won record and song of the year for "La Bicicleta."

----

Online: https://www.latingrammy.com/en

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.