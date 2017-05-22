Eagle Herald











May 22, 11:48 AM EDT

DJ Khaled calls former Sony executive L.A. Reid a 'legend'

By NICOLE EVATT
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- L.A. Reid is no longer with Sony's Epic Records, but DJ Khaled believes the former chairman will bounce back in no time.

"L.A. Reid, he a legend. I'm sure he got some amazing things about to happen. You know nothing but love for L.A. Reid," said DJ Khaled at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Sony Music Entertainment released a seven-word statement last weekend announcing the exit: "L.A. Reid will be leaving the company." The label had no additional comment.

"Good friend of mine," added DJ Khaled. "He's amazing. He's the Berry Gordy of our time. L.A. Reid is amazing. That's my thoughts. He's an amazing person and he's a great executive, a great music mogul and he's a great friend."

Khaled, who was nominated for top rap album for "Major Key," said he will continue to "be great" in the wake of Reid's departure. Reid was instrumental in DJ Khaled breakout musical success.

"I mean, at the end of the day it's you know, L.A. expects me to be great, you know what I'm saying? And I'm going to continue being great and he going to be proud of me. And that is that."

Reid joined the company as CEO in 2011. Epic Records recently had the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "I'm the One," by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo from Migos.

At Epic, Reid helped push acts like Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor, girl group Fifth Harmony and rapper-singer-producer Future to success.

Ty Dolla $ign, who was featured on the Fifth Harmony hit "Work From Home," had similar words of praise. "L.A. Reid is my big homie and I'm sure he'll be all right. At all times he is," he said.

Reid also guided Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Bieber and Kanye West to chart-topping success as president of Island Def Jam. Reid founded LaFace Records and helped launch hits with Toni Braxton, Outkast, TLC and Pink.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

