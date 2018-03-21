Eagle Herald











Mar 21, 3:53 AM EDT

Songs by Bennett, Estefan being added to Recording Registry


WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -- Songs performed by Tony Bennett, Gloria Estefan and Run-DMC are among 25 recordings being added to the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday the list of titles being honored for their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape.

Bennett's standard "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" is being added, along with "Rhythm is Gonna Get You" by Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine, Run-DMC's "Raising Hell" album and the soundtrack to "The Sound of Music."

Other notable entries include Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" album, Kenny Loggins' "Footloose," ''Le Freak" by Chic, Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler" and Smokey Robinson's "My Girl," which was sung by the Temptations.

