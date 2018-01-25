Eagle Herald











Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour starting May 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their final tour May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, more than 40 years after the band's debut album was released.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced Thursday that the farewell tour will also feature Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Marshall Tucker Band and 38 Special.

Formed in Jacksonville, the band behind hits like "Free Bird," ''Sweet Home Alabama" and "Simple Man," was struck by tragedy when a plane crash in 1977 killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several members of the road crew. The lineup now includes Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie's brother.

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Feb. 2 at LiveNation.com.

