NEW YORK (AP) -- Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters has been added to the list of honorees at BET's 2017 Black Girls Rock Awards.

BET said the congresswoman will earn the Social Humanitarian Award for "being a fearless and outspoken advocate for under-served population." The event, hosted by Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson, takes place Saturday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Videos of Waters have gone viral on social media, including her insisting that she was "reclaiming my time" at a recent congressional hearing.

Joining Waters as honorees are "Insecure" creator and actress Issa Rae, Grammy-winning singer Roberta Flack, "black-ish" actress Yara Shahidi, financier Suzanne Shank and community organizers Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson of the Black & Missing Foundation.

The event will air Aug. 22 on BET.

---

Online:

http://www.bet.com/shows/black-girls-rock.html