Nov 16, 9:22 AM EST

Neil Young to release entire archive of recordings for free


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Neil Young will open his vast archive of music for anyone to listen to online for free next month.

The 72-year-old Canadian rocker has announced on Facebook that his archive will open on Dec. 1, the same day his new album "The Visitor" is released. Young promises that the free archive will allow fans to "visit and experience every song I have ever released in the highest quality your machine will allow."

A note on the archive site says users will be able to view all of his released albums and ones currently in production. The archive dates to 1963, when Young made his first recording in Canada.

"The Visitor" will be Young's second studio album recorded with Lukas Nelson's band, Promise of the Real.

