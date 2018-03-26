Eagle Herald











Nicky Jam's friendship with J Balvin produces a new hit: "X"

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- Nicky Jam says there's no need to record albums to make it in the music industry anymore, and with "X'' he proves the theory once more.

The Latin Grammy winner's new single with Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, released early this month, leads the Spotify and Apple Music lists from Argentina to Spain and beyond. The video has more than 288 million views.

He says he released "Fenix" in 2017 because it had been years since he had an album and he wanted to give one to his fans.

He attributes the success of "X'' to Balvin. The two have worked together in the past, with hit remixes that include "Bonita," ''Ginza" and "Ay vamos."

