Jul 6, 3:10 PM EDT

Nielsen: Kendrick Lamar, Sheeran have top albums at mid-year


NEW YORK (AP) -- Nielsen Music's mid-year report says Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran have the top albums of the year, so far.

Nielsen says Lamar's "DAMN." is the top album with 1.772 million sales, based on a combination of album sales, song sales and audio streams. Sheeran's "Divide" is second with 1.749 million.

The report is based off of the first six months of the year.

Drake's "More Life," Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" and Migos' "Culture" round out the Top 5, each reaching 1 million in combined sales.

The year's top song, so far, is Sheeran's "Shape of You," which has sold 4.532 million tracks based off of song sales and streaming. That's followed by Luis Fonsi's "Despacito," Mars' "That's What I Like," Lamar's "Humble" and Migos' Bad and Boujee."

http://www.nielsen.com/us/en/insights/reports/2017/us-music-mid-year-report-2017.html

