'N Sync to reunite to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) -- 'N Sync is finally reuniting - but not for new music or a tour.

The boy band will earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30. Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpartrick will attend the event.

'N Sync released its self-titled debut album in the United States in 1998. The group's hits include "Bye, Bye, Bye," ''It's Gonna Be Me" and "Pop."

The fivesome famously reunited at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Anyone can nominate a celebrity for Walk of Fame star consideration. Selections are made by a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce committee.

Walk of Fame honorees or their sponsors must pay $40,000 for each star granted.

