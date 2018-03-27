Eagle Herald











Mar 27, 9:03 AM EDT

Jack White, Chris Stapleton to headline Pilgrimage Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Jack White, Chris Stapleton and Lionel Richie are headlining the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Tennessee this September.

The festival is scheduled for September 22 and 23. The lineup, announced Tuesday, includes Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Counting Crows, Amos Lee and the Bleachers. The festival has been held for the past three years on a park in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Nashville.

White, who lives in Nashville, released his latest solo album, "Boarding House Reach," last week, while Stapleton gets his own headlining slot after appearing as a special guest during Justin Timberlake's performance at the festival last year.

Additional artists scheduled to perform include Lord Huron, Dawes, Maggie Rogers, Elle King and Matt Kearney.

https://pilgrimagefestival.com/

