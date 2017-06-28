NEW YORK (AP) -- A new song from Prince's late father, produced at Paisley Park, is being released Thursday to celebrate what would have been his 101st birthday.

Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, produced the jazzy "Heart of Mine" by John L. Nelson and said it is the first single from the album, "Don't Play With Love, The John L. Nelson Project," to be released Oct. 27.

The new song will be available for streaming and for sale at digital retailers on Thursday.

John Nelson, a jazz pianist who performed with the Prince Rogers Trio, died in 2001 at age 85. He co-wrote some songs with Prince, including "Computer Blue" from "Purple Rain."

"We are making his music available for the world to hear," Sharon Nelson said in a statement Wednesday. "Contrary to what has been written about our dad, he was a loving, caring, hardworking father, and a prolific jazz musician most notably known as the father of the musical genius, our brother Prince."

Sharon Nelson produced the album in January at Paisley Park from her father's sheet music. Prince, who died last year, had no creative role in the new music.

"Our dad wrote and composed many songs, but they were never recorded until now. He was Prince's musical inspiration, and this project is very special because it was recorded in Paisley Park," Sharon Nelson said. "This music was destined to come out and we are sure you will enjoy the masterful works of John L. Nelson."

The album will be released on Sharon Nelson's company, Maken It Music. Earlier this year a judge confirmed Prince's six siblings to be his rightful heirs, including his sister Tyka Nelson and five half-siblings - Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John R. Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson.

Sharon Nelson released an album in 2009 called "57th Street Sound" and co-produced an EP featuring her father in 1994.