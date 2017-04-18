Eagle Herald











Apr 18, 1:42 PM EDT

Prince left behind a treasure trove to see at Paisley Park

By JEFF BAENEN
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jeff Baenen

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Prince left behind a treasure trove to see at Paisley Park

Music Review: Angaleena Presley affirms her renegade status

Review: John Mayer solid, but not sizzling on latest album

Review: Admit it, Brad Paisley is really good at country

Review: Ron Sexsmith reliably melodic on 'The Last Rider'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- One visit to the sprawling Minnesota recording complex that Prince called home may not be enough.

Paisley Park, in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen, opened as a museum in October, just six months after the "Purple Rain" megastar died there of a painkiller overdose. Prince left behind more than 7,000 artifacts, including costumes and shoes, and more than 121 guitars and instruments.

Paisley Park spokesman Mitch Maguire said the Oscar- and seven-time Grammy Award-winning musician did archivists a favor because he would "seemingly hang onto everything." That allows the museum to switch archival pieces out, so fans coming back for tours will have a new experience.

Among the items planned for future exhibits are the red wool hat Prince wore during an all-star jam at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and a blue Stratocaster guitar Prince played during part of his legendary 2007 Super Bowl halftime show.

A four-day celebration of Prince will be held April 20-23 at Paisley Park during the anniversary of his death.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.