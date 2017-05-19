Eagle Herald











May 19, 5:32 PM EDT

Questlove to perform at prom despite earlier cancellation

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Questlove is assuring students at a Pennsylvania high school that he will still perform at their prom despite unexpectedly canceling days earlier.

The Roots' drummer and DJ posted on Twitter on Friday that he has "adjusted some things" to perform Saturday at senior prom at Pennsbury High School East in Fairless Hills.

After finding out about his cancellation Thursday, students replied with angry tweets at the drummer for the band on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

DJ Pauly D of "Jersey Shore" fame tweeted "Should I Save The Day??!!" in response to the outrage.

Labeled "Best Prom" by multiple magazines, the Pennsbury School District has welcomed artists such as John Mayer and rapper Asher Roth in the past.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.