Feb 8, 3:29 PM EST

Randy Travis advocates for stroke victims in Tennessee


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country star Randy Travis met with Tennessee lawmakers to raise awareness for stroke victims following his near-fatal stroke in 2013.

Travis was at the state capitol on Wednesday, hours before he was to be feted at a tribute concert in Nashville, featuring Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers and others.

Travis lost the use of his right side, as well as the ability to read, write and speak. His wife, Mary, told a Senate Health Committee that he has improved.

She said last week her husband read the word "Nashville" on a highway sign, the first time since the stroke that he indicated he could read again.

Travis' multi-platinum debut album, "Storms of Life," in 1986 made him a star with his deep baritone voice.

