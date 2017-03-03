NEW YORK (AP) -- Remy Ma has geared up for round two with Nicki Minaj.

Almost a week after releasing the hostile "Shether" dissing Minaj, Ma debuted "Another One" on New York City radio station Hot 97 on Thursday. Unlike "Shether," ''Another One" is more upbeat and features audio of Mariah Carey at the top of the song. Carey and Minaj feuded as hosts on "American Idol."

Minaj has yet to respond to Ma's diss tracks. Some fans online posted that Ma's second song was overkill and that she went too far.

Ma's "Shether" earned praise after its release, and the song found success on the iTunes charts. The track features Ma rapping over Nas' "Ether," his infamous 2001 song dissing Jay Z. On "Shether," she says Minaj uses a ghostwriter for her songs and also attacks her appearance.

In an interview on "The Wendy Williams Show" on Friday, Ma said she didn't mind Minaj's subliminal raps that dissed her, but grew angry after she was told Minaj was trying to hurt her career in other ways.

"It was the behind-the-scene things that you people will never know about, you know, as far as trying to keep me off of red carpets, and trying to make sure awards don't go to me or she's not going to be in attendance. Or trying to get people to make bad reports about my album sales or just anything that I'm doing to make me look less and make her look better," Ma said. "And I have a problem when you're trying to stop my bag (my money), when you're trying to stop me from taking care of my children, now I have a problem with that."

Ma was recently nominated for two Grammy Awards for her hit song "All the Way Up" with mentor Fat Joe. She was released from prison in 2014 after serving six years for assault.

Ma is part of Fat Joe's rap group Terror Squad. Her other popular songs are "Conceited," ''Whuteva" and "Lean Back," also with Fat Joe.