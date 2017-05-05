Eagle Herald











May 5, 11:48 AM EDT

Review: Chris Stapleton delivers with honesty, rare talent

By SCOTT STROUD
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Review: Chris Stapleton delivers with honesty, rare talent

Dave Matthews, Wilco and sunshine on Jazz Fest schedule

Jerry Garcia's guitar truckin' to auction, could fetch $1M

Maestro Dudamel tells Venezuelan leaders 'Enough is Enough'

Eagles file trademark suit against Mexican Hotel California

Chris Stapleton, "From A Room: Volume 1" (Mercury Records)

Covering a song that Willie Nelson has already turned into a masterpiece might seem like a fool's errand - unless you manage to make it your own.

Chris Stapleton does just that on "Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning," a song Nelson covered memorably more than three decades ago. In the process, Stapleton proves he belongs in any conversation about the best things that have happened in country music ever since.

Two years to the day after releasing the landmark "Traveller" album, Stapleton delivers "From A Room, Volume 1," the first batch of songs recorded in Nashville's legendary Studio A with red-hot producer Dave Cobb. It's sure to solidify Stapleton's status as one of the most authentic voices working in any genre.

Yet even as conventional wisdom crystallizes around Stapleton's authenticity - a notion reinforced by the brutal honesty of "Either Way," among other cuts - the transcendence of his singing can't be missed.

Like a handful of great country vocalists - including those named Jones, Haggard and Cash - Stapleton sounds like he downed a shot of whiskey before every song.

But when he leans into a build-up anthem called "I Was Wrong," steadily pleading his way toward a higher register, Stapleton's passion evokes the likes of Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and other blues, gospel and soul legends.

Yes, that's heady territory. But it's also an indication that Stapleton is an artist with rare talent, still ascending.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.