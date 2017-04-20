Eagle Herald











Apr 20, 1:50 PM EDT

Music Review: Rub-a-dub-dub and much more from Imelda May

By STEVEN WINE
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Music Review: Rub-a-dub-dub and much more from Imelda May

Prince home state marks death anniversary with celebrations

Musician Dierks Bentley tapped for Nashville airport board

Sylvia Moy, Motown songwriter and producer, dies at age 78

Who stashed gold inside a British piano? It's a mystery

Imelda May, "Life, Love, Flesh, Blood" (Verve)

Imelda May's marriage of 18 years recently ended, and "Life, Love, Flesh, Blood" finds her on the romantic rebound. As May gets back into the game, she makes even the words "rub-a-dub-dub" sound sexy.

The versatile Irish singer conveys her emotional ups and downs by belting to the back row and, with equal ease, dropping down to a near whisper. "Can't take it no more," she sings on "Sixth Sense," spitting out the words. "Should've Been You" surveys the wreckage of a relationship backed by happy horns that contrast with her angry words: "I'm the best thing that you ever had."

May's songs recall the 1950s and '60s songs of Roy Orbison, Phil Spector and Leiber and Stoller, and she closes the album with convincing forays into gospel ("When It's My Time"), rock ("Leave Me Lonely") and folk ("The Girl I Used To Be"). Helping to ensure success with her stylistic adventures are producer T Bone Burnett and a crack lineup that includes guitarist Marc Ribot and drummer Jay Bellerose

There's blood on these tracks, but also resilience and staying power. May's music sounds retro - and timeless, too.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.