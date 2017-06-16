Eagle Herald











Jun 16, 4:45 PM EDT

Music Review: 4 years later, Lorde still a royal singer

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Music Review: 4 years later, Lorde still a royal singer

Music Review: ALA.NI's alluring debut recounts affair

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

Yoko Ono, a co-producer on 'Imagine,' gets writing credit

Peter Criss, Kiss' founding Catman, saying goodbye to stage

NEW YORK (AP) -- Lorde, "Melodrama" (Republic)

Grammy-winning New Zealander Lorde created "Royals" and the rest of her debut album in her teen years. Now, at 20, she's back with a sophomore release just as exceptional, and with a growing sound.

"Melodrama" finds Lorde partnering with Jack Antonoff, the fun. guitarist and songwriter-producer who worked on Taylor Swift's "1989." He helps Lorde expand her sound on the new album, keeping what was best about 2013's moody "Heroine," with a few extra layers.

Tracks like "Liability" and "Writer In the Dark" are beautiful tunes, highlighted by the piano, that showcase Lorde's overall growth - sonically, vocally and lyrically. "Sober" and "Supercut" are beat-laden winners; "Hard Feelings/Loveless" is revealing; and "Sober II (Melodrama)" is eerie and epic.

This 11-track set is as grand as Lorde's name.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.