Eagle Herald











Dec 7, 3:42 PM EST

Review: Neil Young lashes out at Trump, world on 'Visitor'

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Review: Neil Young lashes out at Trump, world on 'Visitor'

With 'On Air,' Rolling Stones look to past radio recordings

Riccardo Chailly opens La Scala with 'Andrea Chernier'

New Jimi Hendrix album with unreleased songs coming in March

Appeals court denies another request to free Meek Mill

Neil Young + Promise of the Real, "The Visitor" (Reprise Records)

Neil Young is unhappy.

That's good news for music fans.

Young is back and crotchety in "The Visitor," a record that finds him lashing out against President Donald Trump, environmental degradation, the fate of mankind and nearly everything in between.

He doesn't go full-Grandpa Simpson here but it is close. Not that it's a bad thing.

Young sets the mood right out of the gate with "Already Great," a not-so-subtle dig at Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

"You're the promise land, the helping hand," Young sings in the first of many digs against the president. "No wall. No hate. No fascist USA."

With backing once again from the band Promise of the Real, the 72-year-old Young continues taking a stand on this his 39th record - something most pop stars young enough to be his grandchildren refuse to do.

He's also all over the map musically. The freewheeling journey finds Young exploring Caribbean and Latin music on "Stand Tall," the blues on "Diggin' a Hole" and funk on "When Bad Got Good." He also brings in a full-blown orchestra, but just for one song. Why overdo it?

Young closes the record with a familiar environmental anthem "Forever," hitting on themes he's returned to repeatedly over his 50-year career.

"Earth is like a church without a preacher," Young sings during the 10-minute song. "The people have to pray for themselves."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.