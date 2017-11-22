Eagle Herald











Nov 22, 9:52 AM EST

Review: Noel Gallagher widens sound on 'Who Built the Moon?'

By PABLO GORONDI
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Review: Engelbert Humperdinck defies time, age on new album

Review: Noel Gallagher widens sound on 'Who Built the Moon?'

Erykah Badu offers 'soul therapy' ahead of Soul Train Awards

Russian baritone Hvorostovsky dies at 55

Get in the holiday mood with Sia, Smokey and Stefani

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, "Who Built the Moon?" (Sour Mash Records)

His younger brother Liam's new album has been heaped with praise, he turned 50 in May and a recent TV appearance featured a French bandmate playing scissors, earning Liam's ridicule. Who said Noel Gallagher has it easy?

Not that he's had it too bad lately, either. The birthday bash had a mariachi band, Bono and Madonna; his previous HFB album - "Chasing Yesterday" from early 2015 - was very well received; and his Oasis hits like "Champagne Supernova," ''Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back In Anger" are unforgettable classics.

Gallagher's third album with the High Flying Birds stretches some boundaries, digs a few new grooves, darkens the atmospheres and adds an extra degree of psychedelia to the rhythms. Produced by David Holmes, perhaps best known for his soundtracks like "Out of Sight" and George Clooney's "Ocean's" films, "Who Built the Moon?" is an unforced progression that sounds fab.

Opener "Fort Knox" has few lyrics but heaps of chanting, plenty of percussion, irritating alarm clocks, and energy to spare. It's a fearless start to the album but probably better experienced live. "Holy Mountain" keeps up the vitality with a touch of Beach Boys backing vocals and some Bowie/T. Rex glam traits built on a Phil Spectorish wall of sound.

"Be Careful What You Wish For" has a persistent, funky riff akin to the Beatles' "Come Together"; "It's a Beautiful World" has an early 1990s indie feel like Jesus Jones; and the chiming guitars on "Black & White Sunshine" would make it work equally well as a James Bond theme or an Austin Powers one.

There a couple of spooky instrumentals and guest spots by Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, but "Who Built the Moon?" is definitely Noel Gallagher's show, no maybe about it.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.