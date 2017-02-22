Eagle Herald











Feb 22, 2:04 PM EST

Rhiannon Giddens' 'Freedom Highway' offers rootsy relevance

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Rhiannon Giddens' 'Freedom Highway' offers rootsy relevance

Skepta, Beyonce and Bowie up for prizes at Brit Awards

Jay Z to become 1st rapper in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Ex-Minnesota Orchestra maestro Stanislaw Skrowaczewski dies

Judge orders R&B singer Chris Brown to stay away from ex

Rhiannon Giddens, "Freedom Highway" (Nonesuch)

Singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens mines the pain and beauty of American social and musical history on "Freedom Highway," a rich tapestry with threads of blues, folk, gospel, soul, country and jazz.

Giddens - a founding member of old-timey innovators the Carolina Chocolate Drops - infuses musical tradition with modern urgency, showing how the struggles that fueled the blues still resonate today.

The voices of slaves and survivors, resilient African Americans and women wrenched from their children run through these 12 songs, from the blues-bluegrass slave ballad "At the Purchaser's Option" to the rap-funk track "Better Get It Right the First Time," a lament for lives lost at the hands of the police.

With multi-instrumentalist Dirk Powell among the musicians complementing Giddens' banjo-playing, the album ranges from the folky Americana of "We Could Fly" to the swooning New Orleans jazz of "Hey Bebe," which features trumpet from the aptly named Alphonso Horne.

Alongside Giddens' own compositions are powerful covers of two civil rights anthems: a stately, piano-backed rendition of Richard Farina's "Birmingham Sunday" and a rousing take on Pops Staples' "Freedom Highway."

Giddens' second solo album is rootsy and relevant, delivered with crystal-clear emotion and understated musical skill.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.