Eagle Herald











May 10, 11:28 AM EDT

Review: Rogue + Jaye debut 'Pent Up' is graceful, expressive

By PABLO GORONDI
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Review: Rogue + Jaye debut 'Pent Up' is graceful, expressive

6 Prince siblings want quick ruling that they're his heirs

Rascal Flatts look to young songwriters for big hits

Burglar arrested at rapper 50 Cent's Connecticut mansion

Sturgill Simpson leads nominees with 3 at Americana Awards

Rogue + Jaye, "Pent Up" (Tropicali Records)

Zach Rogue and Courtney Jaye express themselves just fine on their debut, sprinkling "Pent Up" with a little indie dust over a graceful mix of pop, country and folk.

Rogue has released a handful of albums with San Francisco band Rogue Wave since 2003, from near-solo lo-fi to more polished efforts. Jaye has also recorded a few albums while making stops everywhere from Georgia and Hawaii to Tennessee and southern California.

Their songwriting partnership began in Los Angeles in 2013, though "Pent Up" was made at Nashville's Fleetwood Shack studios.

Jaye's voice combines shades of Stevie Nicks' earthy tones with the piercing velvetiness of Natalie Maines and it's skillfully complemented by Rogue's own expressive yet economical vocals and layers of guitars.

"Golden Lady," a possible Nicks tribute, has a riff and beat echoing Bob Seger's "Night Moves" and features Jaye's voice at its most soaring. On the gentle "Forces of Decay," one of the best songs here, the pair's harmonies slide gently over fingerpicked guitars and dry percussion.

Rogue's singing comes to the fore on "Little Relief," while "Til It Fades," the first tune they wrote together, also finds them harmonizing and makes it easy to understand why they decided to continue the partnership.

"Spider and Fly" returns to folkier territory and "Claws" closes the record with Jaye's voice sounding as if through a filter of crystals and underpinned by Rogue's ghostly backing.

Rogue + Jaye don't sound repressed, inhibited or confined on "Pent Up," a winning release inhabited by confident songwriting.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.