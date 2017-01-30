Eagle Herald











Jan 30, 1:59 PM EST

Music Review: Rose Cousins has what it takes

By STEVEN WINE
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Music Review: Rose Cousins has what it takes

Evidence to be revealed in Righteous Brothers wife slaying

Kodak celebrates Academy Award nominations for film movies

Syrian musician in limbo after travel ban

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

Rose Cousins, "Natural Conclusion" (Old Farm Pony Records)

When Rose Cousins sings she soars and swoops, never to show off but always in service to the song.

The Canadian's glorious alto provides instant gratification on "Natural Conclusion," but the charms of her compositions reveal themselves more slowly. The album is dominated by sad songs concerning matters of the heart, and the tempos are mostly slow, creating an initial sense of sameness. And while Cousins can be hilarious in concert, there's no hint of humor here.

But the sparse, organic, piano-based arrangements are filled with rich detail, as are lyrics that explore the dark recesses of relationships. Producer Joe Henry wisely gives Cousins' voice plenty of room to shine, and she makes the most of the lovely melodies on "White Flag" and "Donoughmore."

This music's not in a hurry. Cousins sings lots of whole notes, as if the pitch has found a happy home and doesn't want to leave. The only tune with a lively tempo comes halfway through the set on "Chains."

But Cousins finds other ways to change pace, needing just 90 seconds to address backstabbing betrayal on "My Friend." Elsewhere she sings of sin, surrender and uncertainty. "I don't know if I have what it takes," she confesses. There should be no doubt.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.