Eagle Herald











Nov 13, 12:21 PM EST

Review: Sharon Jones gives her all on 'Soul of a Woman'

By PABLO GORONDI
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Review: Sharon Jones gives her all on 'Soul of a Woman'

Geldof to turn in Dublin honor to protest plight of Rohingya

Shawn Mendes, Eminem among winners at MTV EMAs in London

Winners of the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

Singer Carrie Underwood recuperating after fall at home

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, "Soul of a Woman" (Daptone Records)

Sharon Jones recorded "Soul of a Woman" with the extraordinarily able and reliable Dap-Kings while battling the cancer which took her life a year ago - but her energy and vocal prowess are undiminished here.

Nearly all band members wrote material for the album which offers a snug fit for Jones and continues the group's aesthetic of true soul sounds. The balance tilts slightly toward ballads, especially on the second half.

Jones was a real powerhouse onstage and the one-two combination of the hopeful "Matter of Time" with the forgiving "Sail On!" gets the record off to an urgent start. "Rumors" is a playful, Latin-flavored dance-floor filler with some exquisite harmonies from Jones herself.

Curtis Mayfield could have inspired "Searching for a New Day" and "Girl! (You Got to Forgive Him)" has the drama of a James Bond theme song sung by Shirley Bassey and written by Isaac Hayes.

Fittingly, the album closes with Jones' own gospel composition, "Call On God." The testimonial was written in the late 1970s, recorded in 2007 and features backing vocals added shortly after Jones' death by members of choir of the Universal Church of God, an ensemble she led for years.

Despite the spirituality of the last song and a couple of tunes about time, the band's seventh studio album doesn't convey a sense of finality. You can be sure there were tears in its making and you may shed some yourself knowing its conclusion, but Jones stayed true to herself and recorded only when she really felt up to it.

Recognition and success came late in life to Jones but her final performances are recurring proof that both were extremely well deserved.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.