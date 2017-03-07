Eagle Herald











Mar 7, 1:19 PM EST

Review: The Shins harness 'Heartworms' on playful 5th album

By PABLO GORONDI
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Review: The Shins harness 'Heartworms' on playful 5th album

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town to perform at ACMs

George Michael died of natural causes, British coroner says

Common, Corinne Bailey Rae to headline Playboy Jazz Fest

George Michael had heart disease, died of natural causes, UK coroner says

The Shins, "Heartworms" (Aural Apothecary/Columbia Records)

James Mercer takes the helm on "Heartworms," producing The Shins' fifth album and shaping the band's style and identity as much as ever. Mercer creates a diverse set of tunes which remain playful even when he explores relationships where nothing appears to be simple or straightforward.

A folky guitar and snappy percussion drive "Mildenhall," a true-to-life glimpse into Mercer's military brat adolescence and "Painting a Hole" is the first of several tunes that seem musically inspired by those years Mercer spent in Britain in the 1980s.

"Cherry Hearts" has an angular, New Wave approach similar to Howard Jones, while "Rubber Ballz" namechecks Paul Simon and may have settled on a harsh solution to every boy's fantasy-gone-wrong, "And I just can't get her out of my bed/Wish I'd gone with her sister instead."

The title tune has more of the typically Mercer-ish confessions, wordy and rather resigned, with sounds which hark back to the band's early albums, what has been described as a "return to the handmade."

Album closer "The Fear" reverberates in that Radiohead-performing-Irish-Mariachi-music kind of way, small waves whose soothing repetition is upset by lines like, "This fear is a terrible drug/If only I had sense enough/To let it give away to love."

Natalie Portman's famous line in Zach Braff's "Garden State" notwithstanding, The Shins may not change your life but with albums like "Heartworms" they can definitely ease the tedium.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.