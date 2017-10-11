Eagle Herald











Oct 11, 10:09 AM EDT

Review: Travis Meadows lays it out there with hard-won grit

By SCOTT STROUD
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Review: Travis Meadows lays it out there with hard-won grit

24 receive 'genius grants' from MacArthur Foundation

Review: Barnett & Vile's 'Lotta Sea Lice' is pop guitar-fest

Eminem looks to 'stomp' Trump with lyrical tirade

Twickets launches Europe-based resale ticket platform in US

Travis Meadows, "First Cigarette" (Blaster)

On two different cuts from his new release, "First Cigarette," singer-songwriter Travis Meadows acknowledges his voracious appetites.

"I've been hungry like a stray dog in an old abandoned town," he sings on the title cut, an ode to coming to terms with a difficult past.

But it's that yearning, expressed again on "Hungry," that makes this album crackle with electricity.

Working the fault line between country, rock and blues, ranging between bare-bones acoustic numbers and rockers, the Mississippi native lays it out there again and again.

Meadows attracted a small but dedicated following in 2010 with "Killin' Uncle Buzzy," tackling themes of recovery and survival with blunt candor. Still working those themes on "First Cigarette," he breaks down the happiness he's been chasing to its achy essence.

"I have learned to love the comfort when it comes," he sings with hard-won grit, "like a first cigarette in the morning buzz."

But addiction takes many forms, and on "Pray for Jungleland," he recalls the rush of young love.

"Her in those tight jeans, wearin' out the Dairy Queen, waitin' on Springsteen, stereo blastin'," he roars.

That could come off as common until the next line, five words that make the memory fresh: "Too much magic to understand."

The closest stylistic comparison here might be Chris Stapleton, and while Meadows has a dedicated following among musicians, he hasn't reached that level of acclaim.

If he keeps putting out music this earthy and evocative, it'll happen soon enough.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.