Eagle Herald











Dec 8, 1:48 PM EST

Review: It doesn't take much to keep Van Morrison singing

By SCOTT STROUD
Associated Press

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

Review: It doesn't take much to keep Van Morrison singing

John Legend on fatherhood: 'You want people to have justice'

Metropolitan Opera conductor Levine denies sex allegations

Review: Neil Young lashes out at Trump, world on 'Visitor'

Van Morrison, "Versatile" (Sony)

Van Morrison has proven that he'd rather be singing than anything else.

Stage chatter? Not so much. Interviews? Not his thing.

But he loves making music. And make no mistake, he'll sing what he wants and put his own imprint on it - and there's a chance it will be wonderful.

Morrison's 38th studio album, "Versatile," comes hard on the heels of "Roll With the Punches," a tribute to the rhythm and blues influences that helped forge the style that made him one of the world's greatest songwriters. He may not be in his prime at 72, but he isn't stopping now.

On "Versatile" Morrison veers toward the swinging vibe that has enthralled him at times, applying his signature vocal fearlessness to his own songs, some new and some not, and assorted well-traveled classics. Those include the Cole Porter composition, "I Get A Kick Out of You" and "Unchained Melody," perhaps the album's most heartfelt cover.

A gentle re-casting of "I Forgot That Love Existed" does nothing to detract from the legacy of one of his best songs.

The new compositions generally don't rise to that standard. On "Broken Record," Morrison at one point sings the title repeatedly - sounding like, well, a broken record. Perhaps the album's weakest cut, it's an odd choice for the opener.

But the rest goes down easy, with stellar ensemble playing and just enough free-form adventurousness to keep the loyalists happy - and Morrison, too, as long as he's singing.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.