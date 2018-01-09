NEW YORK (AP) -- Rita Wilson is known for her acting chops, but she will be singing at the Sundance Film Festival.

Performing rights organization BMI said Tuesday that Wilson, singer-songwriter Craig Wedren and pop singer Morgan Saint will perform at its 16th annual Snowball on January 23 at The Shop at Park City, Utah.

BMI will also hold its 20th annual composer/director roundtable, dubbed "Music & Film: The Creative Process," on January 21 during the festival. Panelists include Emmy-winning composers Jeff Beal and Dustin O'Halloran; Emmy-winning filmmaker Lauren Greenfield; and Peter Golub, director of the Sundance Institute Film Music Program.

Wilson has appeared in several films, TV shows and on Broadway. She has released two albums.

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival will be held January 18-28.