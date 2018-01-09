Eagle Herald











Jan 9, 12:50 PM EST

Rita Wilson to perform at BMI event at Sundance festival


Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Goodwill returns accidentally donated Acuff fiddle to owner

Rita Wilson to perform at BMI event at Sundance festival

LeBron James, Diddy join criticism of H&M over sweater ad

Eminem, The Killers, Muse lead lineup for Bonnaroo Festival

Country icon Loretta Lynn has a fractured hip after fall

NEW YORK (AP) -- Rita Wilson is known for her acting chops, but she will be singing at the Sundance Film Festival.

Performing rights organization BMI said Tuesday that Wilson, singer-songwriter Craig Wedren and pop singer Morgan Saint will perform at its 16th annual Snowball on January 23 at The Shop at Park City, Utah.

BMI will also hold its 20th annual composer/director roundtable, dubbed "Music & Film: The Creative Process," on January 21 during the festival. Panelists include Emmy-winning composers Jeff Beal and Dustin O'Halloran; Emmy-winning filmmaker Lauren Greenfield; and Peter Golub, director of the Sundance Institute Film Music Program.

Wilson has appeared in several films, TV shows and on Broadway. She has released two albums.

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival will be held January 18-28.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.