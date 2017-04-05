Eagle Herald











Apr 5, 10:47 AM EDT

David Letterman replaces Neil Young at Rock Hall show

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

NEW YORK (AP) -- David Letterman will replace an ailing Neil Young as the person inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.

According to a statement from the hall, Young "is regrettably no longer able to induct Pearl Jam" due to illness and is "thrilled" that former TV talk-show host Letterman will substitute. Pearl Jam made its "Late Show with David Letterman" debut in 1996 with a version of "Hail, Hail."

In addition to Pearl Jam, the new rock class incudes the late rapper Tupac Shakur, ELO, Journey, Nile Rodgers, Joan Baez and Yes. The ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Hall of Fame is located in Cleveland.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.