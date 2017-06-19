Eagle Herald











Jun 19, 4:23 PM EDT

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to expand to Japan this year

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plans to expand - into the House of the Rising Sun.

The Cleveland-based museum has announced plans to create a permanent presence in Tokyo. A short-term exhibit will open in September.

Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris says, "Japan is the second-largest music market in the world, making it the perfect place for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's first international expansion."

The hall opened its doors on the shores of Lake Erie in 1995 and estimates it has had more than 10 million visitors. It houses everything from a Kurt Cobain guitar to gloves worn by Iggy Pop.

