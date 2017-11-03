Eagle Herald











Nov 3, 10:40 AM EDT

Pre-orders for new Swift album reach more than 400,000 units

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Pre-orders for Taylor Swift's "reputation" have reached more than 400,000 units and the album has become Target's biggest music pre-sale of all-time.

Big Machine Records told The Associated Press on Friday that pre-orders for "reputation," to be released Nov. 10, are double the number of pre-orders for Swift's "1989" album a week before its release in 2014.

The pre-order number includes purchases at iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Swift's website. Target also confirmed Friday that "reputation" is its largest music pre-sale ever.

Swift has released four songs from her sixth album so far, including "Look What You Made Me Do" and "...Ready for It?"

The singer's last three albums - "1989," 2012's "Red" and 2010's "Speak Now" - have each sold over a million units in their debut weeks.

