Eagle Herald











May 5, 1:18 PM EDT

Rapper T.I.: 'I have 2 or 3 albums left in me'

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/David Goldman

ATLANTA (AP) -- Rapper T.I. says he only plans to release about two or three more albums.

He told The Associated Press in a recent interview that he expects to release an album revolving around "trap music" this year. He's released nine full-length albums so far, and says he has "two or three albums left in him."

The 36-year-old added: "But it's definitely time to transition."

The rapper-actor has the future album titles figured out, calling them "Trap Music," ''Dope Boy Meets Girl" and "Kill the King."

T.I.'s hits include "What You Know," ''Whatever You Like" and "Live Your Life."

Last year he released the politically-charged projects "Us or Else" and "Us or Else: Letter to the System." They served as inspiration for his short film, "Us or Else," which debuted on BET last week.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.